Dollar drops to R$5.227 and Ibovespa rises 1.72% after Bolsonaro’s ‘retreat’

After the biggest high in more than a year, the dollar registered a drop of 1.86% today, ending the day quoted at R$ 5.227 on sale. The result, insufficient to offset the previous day’s gains, was boosted by the release of a note by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), seen as a pacification effort after the coup attacks of September 7th.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the session up 1.72%, at 115,360.86 points, after falling almost 4% yesterday. In the late afternoon, right after Bolsonaro’s demonstration, the index rose more than 2%, with investors reacting to the president’s “retreat”.

Even with today’s performance, the dollar continues to accumulate high of 1.07% against the real in September and 0.74% in 2021. The Ibovespa, in turn, registered losses of 2.88% in the month and of 3 .07% in the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

market reacts to the note

Until 4:30 pm, the dollar was heading for a more timid drop, around 0.40%, and the Ibovespa was also falling, in movements seen as simple adjustments by the market. With the release of Bolsonaro’s note, the American currency intensified its losses, while the indicator started to rise.

In the “declaration to the nation”, the president said that he had never intended to attack any of the Powers, explaining that his words, “sometimes scathing, were the result of the heat of the moment and the clashes that always aimed at the common good”. He also stated that he was “always” willing to maintain a permanent dialogue between the Legislative and the Judiciary “for the maintenance of harmony”.

I reiterate my respect for the institutions of the Republic, the driving forces that help to govern the country. That is what democracy is: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary working together on behalf of the people and all respecting the Constitution.

Jair Bolsonaro, in note

On Tuesday (7), while participating in coup acts in Brasília and São Paulo, the president again attacked the Judiciary and even said that he would no longer comply with decisions made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) , to whom he cursed as a “scoundrel”.

Earlier, to Reuters, the head of treasury of Travelex Bank, Marcos Weigt, assessed that tensions in Brasília should continue to hamper the market. “I find it very difficult for the dollar to remain below R$5.30 in the short term, unless there is a big game changer in politics,” he said.

(With Reuters)