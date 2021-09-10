Dollar plummets after Bolsonaro note release – Money Times

O dollar (USDBLR) plummeted against the real in the final stretch of business on the spot market this Thursday, after the president Jair Bolsonaro to release an official note read on the market as an attempt at pacification between the Powers.

The spot dollar fell 1.78%, to 5.2286 reais, around 4:42 pm (Brasilia time), dropping to a minimum of 5.222 reais (-1.91%).

Just before the release of the Bolsonaro note, the currency was down 0.31% to 5.3072 reais.

At the maximum of the day, played in the first hour of business, the dollar rose 0.21%, to 5.335 reais.

The Stock Exchange reversed the fall and rose more than 2% this Thursday, reacting strongly to statements by President Jair Bolsonaro, softening the tone in an official statement, in which he affirmed respect for the institutions of the Republic.

Before the note, the São Paulo stock exchange was still weakened by the aggravation of institutional tension after Bolsonaro’s declarations on Independence Day, as well as another strong inflation figure and the mobilization of truck drivers, which added to a list of adversities that has undermined the Ibovespa.

At 16:47, the Ibovespa rose 2.36%, to 116,088.46 points. The financial volume on the trading floor totaled 29 billion reais.