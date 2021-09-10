Doutor Jairo · 11 foods that help prevent skin aging

You may have heard that beauty comes from within, right? And the phrase has some truth to it. That’s because the connection between nutrition and skin beauty, or rather the effect of nutrition on skin aging, has been a field of research over the past few years.

Skin aging consists of two processes, intrinsic and extrinsic. Prevention is the most effective way to combat the effects of time on skin health, and the best self-care strategy is to have a structured lifestyle with quality food intake, with good amounts of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory foods, good sources of proteins, essential vitamins and minerals and healthy fats.

In this sense, some nutrients are essential. Adriana Stavro, functional nutritionist, herbalist and Master from Birth to Adolescence at Centro Universitário São Camilo, listed some foods that are ideal for those who want to postpone aging:

Avocados – are rich in fatty acids, which fight inflammation and promote soft, supple skin. They also contain a variety of essential nutrients that can prevent aging, including vitamins K, C, E and A, B complex and potassium. The high vitamin A content can help eliminate dead cells, leaving skin beautiful and glowing. Its carotenoid content can also help block toxins and damage from the sun’s rays, and help protect against skin cancer. Also, they contain unique compounds called polyhydroxy fatty alcohols. They can fight inflammation, protect your skin from the sun, and help repair damaged DNA. Its high content of monounsaturated fat, and the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, provide additional protection for the skin and DNA. Cress – acts as an internal antiseptic, increasing the circulation and distribution of minerals to all cells, resulting in greater skin oxygenation. Rich in antioxidants, watercress neutralizes harmful free radicals, reducing fine lines and fine wrinkles. Watercress isothiocyanates can also prevent skin cancer. These compounds interfere with malignant cells, and restore normal cell function. Almonds – are great sources of vitamin E, help repair skin tissue, retain moisture and protect from UV rays. Almonds contain omega-3 fatty acids, an anti-inflammatory that helps strengthen the skin’s cell membranes against damage from the sun’s rays. In addition, they provide fiber, essential fats and proteins. They are responsible for leaving the complexion soft and supple, in addition to giving a natural shine and smoother appearance. So if you haven’t added almonds to your diet yet, do so soon for naturally glowing, healthy skin. Sweet potato – Sweetpotato’s orange color comes from the antioxidant beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A, and can help restore skin elasticity, promote dead cell renewal, and contribute to smooth, healthy-looking skin. It is also rich in vitamin C and vitamin E, both of which are very important for keeping skin healthy, glowing and supple. Vitamin C helps to increase collagen, which strengthens the skin. The antioxidants present in sweet potatoes are also responsible for the skin’s natural glow. Tuber is a rich source of anthocyanins, which help prevent dark spots by keeping free radical activity under control. Broccoli – skin care includes not only glow, but immunity as well. Since broccoli is a source of antioxidants and nutrients, such as vitamin C, and minerals such as copper and zinc, it helps to keep your skin healthy. This means it also protects your skin from infections as well as maintaining its natural glow. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen, making the skin look younger. Broccoli contains a substance called glucoraphanin that is converted to sulforaphane, helping to repair the skin, making it healthier. Thus, eating broccoli renews the skin faster and gives the complexion a beautiful natural glow. Spinach – super-hydrating full of antioxidants, which help to oxygenate and replenish the entire body. It is also rich in vitamins A, C, E, K, magnesium, heme iron and lutein. The high vitamin C content of this green leaf increases collagen production to keep the skin firm. Vitamin A promotes strong, shiny hair, while Vitamin K helps reduce inflammation in cells. Papaya – rich in vitamins A, C, K, E and B complex, calcium, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. Source of antioxidants, it helps fight free radicals, delay the signs of aging, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, reduce acne (especially in teenagers) and melasmas. blueberries – are rich in vitamins A, C and anthocyanin. These antioxidants fight free radicals from sun exposure, stress and pollution, moderating the inflammatory response, and preventing collagen loss, which can damage the skin over time, and accelerate the aging process. they also contain significant amounts of zinc and iron, both skin-friendly elements. red pepper – are rich in antioxidants called carotenoids, in addition to vitamin C, which helps in the production of collagen. Carotenoids are plant pigments responsible for the red, yellow and orange colors in many fruits and vegetables. They have a variety of anti-inflammatory properties, and can help protect your skin from sunlight, pollution, and environmental toxins. pomegranate seeds – is one of the healthiest fruits. Antioxidant activity appears to be even greater than that of green tea. Furthermore, they are rich in vitamin C, which protect our bodies from free radical damage, and help reduce levels of inflammation. These fruits contain a compound called punicalagins, an antioxidant that can help preserve the skin’s collagen, delaying the signs of aging. They also help protect your skin from sun damage. What’s more, researchers suggest that different parts of the pomegranate can work together to repair damaged skin and increase collagen production. Seasonings and Spices – they do more than just add flavor to food. They contain several compounds that can have beneficial health effects. Research suggests that some spices can even help the skin look younger. This is the case of cinnamon, which has been shown to increase collagen production and increase the firmness and elasticity of the skin. Ginger contains gingerol, a compound that has anti-inflammatory effects that can help prevent age spots that develop due to exposure to the sun.

