Driven by fuel, official infIation closes August at 0.87%

Inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) closed August with a high of 0.87%, the highest inflation for the month since 2000. With this, the indicator accumulates highs of 5.67% in the year and 9.68% in the last 12 months, the highest accumulated since February 2016, when the index reached 10.36%. In August last year, the variation was 0.24%. The data was released today (9) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Among the nine groups and services surveyed by the institute, eight rose in August, with emphasis on transport, with an increase of 1.46%, driven by fuel. Gasoline rose 2.80%, ethanol 4.50%, vehicle gas 2.06% and diesel oil 1.79%.

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) increased by 0.88% in August, 0.14 percentage points below the result of July, when the increase was 1.02%. In the year, the indicator accumulates an increase of 5.94% and in 12 months it reaches 10.42%, above the 9.85% observed in the previous 12 months. In August of last year, the rate varied 0.36%.

For the INPC, the main influence came from food products, which rose 1.29% in August, above the 0.66% observed in July. Non-food products decelerated and increased by 0.75% in the month, after a positive change of 1.13% in July.