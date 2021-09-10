Éder Militão takes advantage of his chance as the first-team player and talks about “putting doubt in Tite’s head” | Brazilian Team

In the absences of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, defender Éder Militão gained new chances as the Brazilian national team holder against Chile and Peru and once again took advantage of the opportunities.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid player had good performances playing for both sides of the defence. In the first game, he teamed up with Marquinhos. In the second, with Lucas Veríssimo.

– I think I played a great game today, playing on the left side. I always play on the right side, but I think it was a good performance, yes – said the defender, who still sees himself in the squad.

– I’m very young, I’m still looking for my space. It’s to keep working and, when the opportunity arises, make the most of it and put doubts in Tite’s head.

Militão has 32 calls and 17 games for the national team.

In the next rounds of the Qualifiers, against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, in October, he should return to face competition from Thiago Silva (who this time should be released by Chelsea) and Marquinhos (who returns from suspension).

In addition to efficiency in marking, Militão has shown quality in the ball’s output. According to him, this is the result of training.

– We’ve been working hard, training our way out. We are prepared for all these situations. Professor Tite makes us very comfortable, and the players fulfill very well the function that is requested by Tite – he concluded.