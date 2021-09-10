edict comes out with 1,100 vacancies. Registration open…

It went out! This Friday, the 10th, the notice of the 2021 box contest with more than a thousand vacancies. All opportunities are for the position of banking technician, but only for People with Disabilities (PwDs).

Of the total number of vacancies, thousand are immediate and 100 for booking registration. In both cases, 20% of the opportunities are aimed at black or brown people.

There are vacancies for the traditional banking technician and for the Information Technology (IT) area. In the latter case, 100 immediate places are reserved and ten for the reserve register, at the Federal District pole.

The other opportunities are distributed throughout the country. To compete, you need only the complete high school, in addition to being legally a person with a disability.

Those approved will have initial earnings of R$3,000 for a 30-hour journey. With the benefits, however, this value can reach, approximately, BRL 4,486.03. Check out!

meal/food allowance – R$831.16 (already added in the amount of R$4,486.03)

basket/meal allowance – R$654.87 (already added in the amount of R$4,486.03)

13th food basket aid – R$654.87

daycare/nanny assistance – R$502.98

possibility of advancement and professional development;

profit sharing and profit sharing;

possibility of participating in a health plan and in a supplementary pension plan;

possibility of participating in a program to improve education and development;

health preservation, quality of life and accident prevention programs.

Applications will be accepted until the 27th

Registration for the Caixa 2021 contest was opened this Friday, 10, through the website of Cesgranrio, the organizing bank. Interested parties can register until 23:59 on September 27.

Upon registration, the candidate must opt ​​for a pole, which will automatically be linked to the corresponding macropole/UF, for classification and call-up purposes, as well as the city where the tests will be held.

To participate, you must pay a fee of R$30. Candidates enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), low-income family members and bone marrow donors can apply for exemption.

Applications will be accepted on the Cesgranrio website from this Friday, 10th, until the next 17th. The result of this stage will be announced on September 24th.

Public notice of the Caixa 2021 contest leaves

(Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Summary about selection

Organ : Caixa Econômica Federal

: Caixa Econômica Federal Positions : banking technician and IT banking technician

: banking technician and IT banking technician vacancies : 1,100

: 1,100 Requirements : middle level

: middle level Remuneration : from R$3 thousand

: from R$3 thousand bank : Cesgranrio

: Cesgranrio Registrations: from the 10th to the 27th of September

Want to prepare for the new Caixa contest?

So start your studies with Folha Cursos now!

Caixa contest will have tests in October

Candidates for the Caixa 2021 competition will be evaluated in up to five stages, namely: objective tests; redaction; verification of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by black or brown candidates; analysis of the medical report; and admission procedures.

The first and second stages, objective test and writing, will be held on October 31st. In the multiple-choice exam, 60 questions will be asked, 30 of Basic Knowledge and 30 Specific questions, with the following distribution:

traditional banking technician

Basic knowledge

Portuguese Language (ten questions, with a value of one point each);

Financial Mathematics (ten questions, with a value of one point each); and

Banking Knowledge (ten questions, with a value of one point each).

Specific knowledge

Notions of Probability and Statistics (five questions, with a value of one point each);

Computer skills (ten questions, with a value of one point each); and

Banking Service (15 questions, with a value of one point each).

IT Banking Technician

Basic knowledge

Portuguese Language (ten questions, with a value of one point each);

Financial Mathematics (ten questions, with a value of one point each); and

Banking Knowledge (ten questions, with a value of one point each).

Specific knowledge

Information Technology (30 questions, worth one point each).

To pass, you will need to obtain 50% or more of the points both in the test as a whole and in each knowledge (Basic and Specific).

Only those who are classified, in the objective, in a position that does not exceed three times the sum of the total number of vacancies and the number of reserve registration will be considered qualified for the writing test.

THE redaction it will consist of a dissertation-argumentative text, with a total of 100 points. Those approved, according to the limits established in the notice, will carry out the other steps, under the responsibility of Caixa.

O final result is scheduled for December 10th. With the approval, the selection will be valid for one year, and may be extended for an equal period.