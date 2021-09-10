Emergency room at Hospital de Santa Maria is emptied after fire

posted on 09/09/2021 5:36 PM / updated on 09/09/2021 6:24 PM



Fire hit the emergency room of Hospital de Santa Maria – (credit: Image given to Correio)

Patients from the emergency room, on the 1st and 2nd floors of the Hospital Regional de Santa Maria, had to be rushed out of the unit after a fire broke out in the health unit. The fire would have started in an electricity box, underground.

Doctors and nurses dragged the stretchers of patients to the hospital parking lot. People in wheelchairs, or ordinary chairs, were left on the sidewalk. Another part remained standing between the cars.

According to the Fire Department, the fire systems (sprinklers) worked, which caused the flames to be quickly extinguished. Around 5:30 pm, the military acted in the aftermath, cooling the affected area, to avoid new outbreaks.

At least 38 military personnel, 10 land vehicles and one aircraft were deployed for assistance.

In a statement, the Iges, responsible for the hospital in Santa Maria, explained that the fire was controlled and that there were no victims. “The Health Department informs that a black flag was decreed by the health secretary, General Pafiadache, at the Santa Maria Regional Hospital, as a result of a focal fire, which occurred in the basement of the hospital unit. According to the Fire Department, the fire is already over. finds controlled and there is no record of victims,” ​​says the note. “The black flag is decreed in exceptional cases and means that the hospital is closed to receive new patients, with scheduled appointments being suspended until further notice. At the same time, Samu is making an assessment of the need, or not, to remove patients.”