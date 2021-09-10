Enrollments for selection of health professionals from Iges-DF, with salary of up to 2.5 thousand, end this Thursday | Federal District

Ends this thursday (9) the deadline for applications for selection processes at the Federal District Institute for Strategic Health Management (Iges-DF). Vacancies are for nursing and laboratory technicians. Salaries vary between BRL 2.2 thousand and BRL 2.5 thousand .

DF Health Department launches notice for the temporary hiring of 1,000 agents to fight dengue

AGU opens selection for interns in the Federal District and in 14 states, with salaries of up to R$ 1,100

Only two professionals will be hired, one for each position. To register, the candidate needs to access the specific post page. See below:

nursing technician

Laboratory technician

The working day is 36 hours a week. Those selected will be entitled to transportation and food assistance, for both positions.

According to the institute, other applicants considered suitable and who are not hired will be entered into a reservation register and may be called later. In all, 5% of Iges-DF contracts are for people with disabilities.

2 of 2 Hospital de Base, in Brasília in archive image — Photo: Telmo Ximenes/IGES-DF Hospital de Base, in Brasília in archive image — Photo: Telmo Ximenes/IGES-DF

Those approved may be hired to work at the Hospital de Base, the Regional Hospital of Santa Maria (HRSM) or the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the capital, which are managed by the institute.

According to Iges-DF, candidates will undergo evaluation in four eliminatory and qualifying stages. In addition to the analysis of the curriculum, they will be called for an interview and knowledge assessment. The technical manager will still be able to apply other methodologies to make the selection.

Professionals must wait for the summons to participate in the next steps, which can be followed on the Iges-DF website.