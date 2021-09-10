Ex-BBB Fernanda Keulla is attacked by alligator in the Pantanal

Fernanda Keulla got a scare while recording for the online travel show he runs, titled ‘Hey Ho’. The former participant of Big Brother Brasil, from TV Globo, was filming in the Pantanal, in Mato Grosso do Sul, when she was attacked by an alligator.

In the images taken on a farm in Aquidauana in June this year, she appears beside a lake and the animal sneaks out of the water. At this moment, the singer Munhoz, from the country duo with Mariano, shouts: “Look, Fer, Fer, Fer…”. The presenter gives a scream and runs away.

The video went viral on social networks this Thursday, 9.

On Twitter, Fernanda Keulla published a series of posts to say she’s fine. “Guys, I’m in one piece”, he wrote.

The publication was even commented on by socialite Narcisa Tamborindeguy: “Oh, what a horror! Are you okay? kisses from your friend and fan”. And Fernanda replied: “I am, my love! Now I can go swinging in your helicopter”, he joked.

The video can be viewed at the following internet address:

