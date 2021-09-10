Fábio Carille bars Jean Mota in first training at Santos

Coach Fábio Carille was at CT Rei Pelé for the first time to lead Santos activities. The coach was introduced this Thursday (9) and is already preparing for Saturday’s game, against Bahia, for the Brazilian Championship.

Madson, who was embezzled against Cuiabá due to “joint discomforts”, was not present in the field. Marino, recovering from a bruise on his thigh, was in the field. The player tries to regain optimal fitness.

In the images released by the club, it was possible to see coach Fábio Carille talking to the cast. Then carried out tactical activities. Carille commented in her presentation that she doesn’t intend to make big changes in the team due to the little time she has to prepare the team.

The team that participated in the training and should take the field on Saturday was: João Paulo; Pará, Robson, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho; Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga and Léo Baptistão.

The coach from Santos has already been present at the IDB and is free to debut next Saturday. Peixe has not won for five games in the Championship and approached the relegation zone, in 14th place, with 22 points.