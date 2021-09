In voting against the time frame, Fachin said many tribes were expelled before 1988| Photo: Felipe Sampaio /SCO/STF

Justice Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), concluded on Thursday (9) his vote in the judgment on the validity of the so-called “time frame” for demarcation of indigenous lands, which consists of guaranteeing to the Indians only the territories that already occupied on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution. Rapporteur for the action, he took a stand against the requirement of this criterion and said that the “fundamental element” for the demarcation must be an anthropological report by Funai that demonstrates the traditionality of the occupation.

In the vote, he recalled that, since the colonial period, several tribes were violently expelled from the areas they traditionally occupied. He also considered that several of them, especially the isolated ones, would not be able to prove that they were removed from these regions. He pointed out that since the Constitution of 1934 there has been protection for indigenous possession.

“How could the 1988 constitutional order ignore all previous legislative developments and legitimize the acquisition of indigenous lands through violence, disqualifying the right of these communities, forcibly removed from their traditional territories, to seek reparation for the right they always had and were prevented from retaking by the State itself, by action or omission, which should protect them?”, he said at the session.

The plenary trial started last week and has already consumed four sessions, dedicated to the manifestations of the parties and interested entities. The discussion opposes, on the one hand, Indians, environmentalists and NGOs that defend human rights, and, on the other, rural producers and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. The case analyzed involves the xoklengs, who seek recognition of the occupation of part of an ecological reserve claimed by the state of Santa Catarina. The decision, however, will have general repercussion and will apply to all demarcations. The votes of 9 ministers are missing.