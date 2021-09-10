Family and friends say goodbye to Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos

Dudu Braga was a victim of peritoneum cancer at the age of 52 and died on the last 8th, in the city of São Paulo

This Thursday morning, 09, family and closest friends said goodbye to the music producer, Dudu Braga (1968 – 2021), who died at age 52 after complications from a cancer of the peritoneum, which he had been fighting since September last year.

– Roberto Carlos’ son Dudu Braga dies after fighting irreversible cancer

In a restricted ceremony in the Bela Vista neighborhood of São Paulo, those present attended a mass by the priest Antonio Maria (76), responsible for performing the marriage of the music producer with Valeska Braga, after 18 years of union, in August of this year.



Credits: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News

Among the family members was the wife of Dudu Braga, the couple’s daughter Laura, only five years old, and Roberto Carlos (80), who after the wake preferred to go home and did not attend the funeral. Dody Siren, manager of the ‘king’ was one of the first to arrive on the scene.

It is worth pointing out that in addition to Laura, Dudu left two other children, as a result of their old relationship, Giovanna, 22 years old, and Gianpietro, 17 years old.

Check out some clicks of Dudu Braga’s funeral:



Credit: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News



Credit: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News



Credit: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News



Credit: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News



Credit: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News

the comedian and actor Tom Cavalcante (59) also went to the place to say goodbye to his great friend. The artist was accompanied by his wife, Patricia Lamounier.



Credit: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News

– Upon learning of the death of Dudu Braga, Sonia Abrão screams and cries live

Roberto Carlos recalls video after the death of his son, Dudu Braga

Roberto Carlos he broke the silence and manifested himself on social media after his son’s death, Dudu Braga. On his Instagram page, the singer shared an old video in which he appears talking about his son on the show. Video show.





Last accessed: 09 Sep 2021 – 16:25:57 (399458).