Famous people react to the departure of Tiago Leifert from Globo and the presenter gets emotional

After the news that James Leifert will leave Globo at the end of the year, the presenter made a post announcing his farewell on Instagram, and several famous people left comments praising his work and extolling his talent, this Thursday (9).

The winner of the latest edition of BBB, Juliette Freire, wrote: “You have already made history, and you will continue to do so, wherever you go”.

Already the newest and happiest “global” Marcos Mion, commented that he had talked a lot with Tiago this Thursday, but asked him for a participation in the traditional year-end vignette of the network.

“Woe if you go out before singing ‘Today is a new day…’ hugging me! Turn around,” Mion said.

Among the celebrities who left rave comments for Leifert are: the singer Iza, the presenters and ex-BBBs Ana Clara and Rafa Kalimann, the comedian Tata Werneck, O DJ Alok, the actresses Mariana Rios, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Carolina Dietmann, among many others.

The comments left the presenter thrilled. Later, he went to the stories to thank the affection he received from both the public and his colleagues.

“Thank you for all the affection, for the messages, especially the messages from my colleagues, who work with me. I think these were the ones that knocked me down the most, because I wasn’t expecting it and I was very touched and moved”, said the presenter.

Leifert also told fans that he will be on the show “Mais Você”, hosted by Ana Maria Braga, this Friday (10), and will tell more about the decision he took to leave the station after almost 16 years with the company.

The presenter even joked that his “other characters” Mariana Ximenes and Dr. Pet continue normally, that he will only stop with the presenter, in reference to the jokes of fans on the internet who say that Leifert looks like the two of them.

