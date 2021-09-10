Fan theory explains absence of original Morpheus in new movie

Speculation points out that events from The Matrix Online game will be taken into account

Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise, got an impressive trailer that brought Neo (Keanu Reeves) and trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) back. But seeing the old faces in a new work raised the question: where is Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne)?

The actor is not involved with Matrix 4, and there is no official answer to the question, but many fans have come to remember the character’s death in the game The Matrix Online. An MMO RPG from the early 2000s, the game had the creators’ involvement Lilly and Lana Wachowski in the part of the scripts, which told of a world in which Morpheus became a terrorist within the simulation after failing to recover Neo’s body.

In the game’s plot, which is considered canon, Morpheus is the victim of a masked artificial intelligence known as the assassin, which kills the character after a series of terrorist attacks that cause panic and hysteria within the simulation. Thus, there is a basis for the theory that Morpheus is dead in the Matrix universe, and therefore will not show up in the next movie.

Check out the scene of Morpheus’ death in The Matrix Online below:

For now, it’s still unclear whether the game’s events will be considered canons for the new movie. After all, over the years the franchise has had many derivatives, whether in games or animations, so some facts may be contradictory or too complex for the viewer who only followed the original trilogy.

Also, the trailer indicates that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, watchmen) may be playing a younger version of Morpheus, something that has also been mentioned in on-set reports.

Through his Instagram, Yahya confirmed that he is playing Morpheus, which can be a rejuvenation of the character. Important to mention that this would not counteract his death in The Matrix Online, as this could be a backup or some other creation of the simulation.

In any case, the concrete answers will only be revealed when Matrix Resurrections get to movie theaters in December 16th.

Enjoy and check out everything you need to notice in the first trailer of Matrix 4: