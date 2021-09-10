Fast & Furious 9: Video Shows Write Mistakes with Vin Diesel, John Cena and Helen Mirren – Movie News

The Oscars may even snub the successful Dom Toretto franchise, but there’s no denying that the cast is having fun backstage.

Fast & Furious 9 debuted on June 24, after four years without a new franchise sequel. Even with the delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film became Hollywood’s biggest box office this year, grossing $700 million worldwide – a record that, since 2019, belonged to the feature Jumanji: Next Phase. With insane action scenes and adventures even in space, the latest chapter of the saga was even shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 returns to accompany Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family. Now he and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) lead a quiet life with their son Brian. But they are soon threatened when Dom’s missing brother returns. Jakob (John Cena), a skilled assassin and excellent driver, teams up with the villain Cipher (Charlize Theron), who wants revenge. To fight them off, Toretto needs to rally his team again – including Han (Sung Kang), who everyone presumed dead.

While the already confirmed Fast & Furious 10 doesn’t arrive, its predecessor continues to make waves – and yielding many memes for the internet. Yesterday (07), the portal Collider released, with exclusivity, a video of almost two minutes that reveals the backstage of the production. In it, we can see recording errors starring Diesel, Cena and other names like Helen Mirren (interpreter of Magdalene Shaw), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey) and Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce).

The compilation begins with Diesel delivering a motivational speech to the team – until he gets the text wrong, bursts into laughter and causes the other castmates to lose their minds too. Another episode that ended up being cut from the feature film shows Cena trying to fit the Ares device into the space scenario, but the piece doesn’t hold and breaks in two. There is also a scene in which Emmanuel stumbles into a kind of trapdoor and laughs at herself.

Gibson, on the other hand, appears in the backseat of a car and pours out his despair in hilarious screams. Of course the cast broke down, unable to take it seriously. Finally, we see Mirren driving a vehicle against a chroma key background. The award-winning actress is engrossed in her speech when she suddenly lets out a “fuck” and laughs nervously. Although big awards like the Oscar snub the franchise, there’s no denying that those involved genuinely enjoy filming.

It is worth remembering that Velozes & Furiosos 10 will mark the end of the saga that turned 20 in June, with release scheduled for April 7, 2023. The film will be divided into two parts, which means that, in theory, it will end in Velozes & Furious 11 (or rather Fast & Furious 10: Part 2).

