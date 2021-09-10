Fearing shortages, gas stations register lines; see photos | Economy

Drivers across the country have been queuing at gas stations since the night of last Wednesday (8), fearing shortages due to the blockade of highways by truck drivers. The lack of gasoline can also lead to an increase in the price at the pumps, as happened with the 2018 truck drivers’ strike. Check out photos!

In general Campinas, queuing at the gas stations so as not to run out of gas because of this “strike” by truck drivers… and gas is not cheap! pic.twitter.com/ZX7IOz8OFC — ¡IΛHᗡ ɐ˙ʞ˙ɐ (@_adailtonmoura) September 9, 2021

In 2018, the truck drivers’ strike could be felt in the country’s economy. The stoppage lasted ten days (between the end of May and the beginning of June) and caused a drop in the supply of several products. This led to the unavailability of food and medicine and higher fuel prices. In addition, classes were suspended, the bus fleet was reduced, and flights were canceled in several cities.

Since Wednesday (8), truck drivers have been carrying out stoppages in at least 15 Brazilian states. The protesters’ claim is the dismissal of ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in particular Alexandre de Moraes. Even with the request for dispersal made by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the roadblock continues.