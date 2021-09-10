Fernando Diniz is Vasco’s new coach | Vasco

Fernando Diniz, 47, is Vasco’s new coach. The day after Lisca resigned, the club acted quickly and agreed to hire one of the professionals it had prioritized since the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo in February. Diniz brings with him assistants Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera, as well as physical trainer Wagner Bertelli.

The negotiation took shape this Thursday afternoon. The great relationship between Diniz and Bird, who was the executive manager of football at São Paulo during the coach’s time at Morumbi, had a lot of influence.

Fernando Diniz during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In a poll conducted by ge (check the numbers by clicking here), Diniz was only surpassed by Guto Ferreira. In a survey carried out in February, however, the new Vasco commander had been preferred.

Vasco tried to sign Diniz at the beginning of the season after Luxembourg announced that he would not stay, but the coach had been working long at Morumbi. Hired in September 2019 by São Paulo, he ended his career on February 1, 2021. There were 74 games, with 34 wins, 20 draws, 20 defeats and no title won.

Mineiro from Patos de Minas, Diniz won the spotlight in 2016, when he led Audax-SP to vice in the Campeonato Paulista. After that, he lived prominent moments in Athletico-PR, Fluminense and São Paulo.