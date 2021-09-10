FGTS 2021 anniversary withdrawal has new release schedule

Share Tweet Share Share Email



2021 FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal Has New Release Schedule Workers born in September and who have signed up to the FGTS anniversary withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo of Employee) will be able to withdraw their money annually from the account.

According to a calendar established by the federal government, the withdrawal period starts on the first business day of the worker’s birthday month and goes on until the second month thereafter. This way, September birthdays can withdraw their money until November 30th of this year.

After this period, if the withdrawal is not made, the amount will be returned to the worker’s FGTS account.

The withdrawal amount is defined according to the balance ranges of each worker. Each range has a rate (which is the percentage of the total amount that can be withdrawn) plus a fixed portion. The only range that does not have a fixed installment is up to R$500.

For example: if the worker has BRL 800, he can withdraw 40% (BRL 320) plus the fixed installment of BRL 50, totaling BRL 370. If the person has BRL 12 thousand, he will be able to get 15% of that (BRL $1,800) plus a fixed installment of BRL 1,150, which gives the sum of BRL 2,950.

The birthday loot was created in 2019 and, according to the Ministry of Economy, almost 12.9 million people joined this modality. This year, each worker received, on average, R$ 787.

Whoever intends to join needs to think carefully. Participants of the withdrawal-birthday will not be able to withdraw the money from the FGTS account in case of unfair dismissal. The 40% fine paid by the employer in these cases is maintained. There is also no change in the other withdrawal possibilities provided for by law.

PROFIT DISTRIBUTION

Caixa deposited the amounts of FGTS profit distribution in 2020 for 88.6 million workers. The deposits were completed on August 24th and workers can see how much was paid on their FGTS statement. The profit was paid to all those who had a balance in the FGTS accounts on December 31, 2020.

For every R$100 in the FGTS account at the end of 2020, R$1.86 was credited. On the FGTS statement, the profit appears with the date of August 10th in each of the fund’s accounts.

HOW TO CHECK THE FGTS BALANCE

On the internet at www.fgts.gov.br On internet banking Caixa, for bank customers In person at Caixa branches, with CPF and NIS/PIS By SMS or email registering cell phone and email at Caixa Other information at 0800- 7260207















