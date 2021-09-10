Fiesp publishes manifesto on harmony between the Three Powers

The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) published, on Thursday (9), the manifesto “The Square is of the Three Powers”, in which it stands, together with 247 entities, in favor of harmony between the Three Powers.

Also according to the Fiesp message, harmony between the Powers “has to be the rule”, as the Brazilian Constitution makes clear.

The Fiesp manifesto also says that civil society entities that sign the document see the escalation of tension between public authorities with great concern.

Read the full Fiesp manifesto:

The architectural representation of Praça dos Três Poderes expresses the independence and harmony between the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary. This is the essence of the Republic. The space was constructed forming an equilateral triangle. The vertices are the headquarters buildings of each of the Powers.

This disposition makes it clear that none of the buildings is superior in importance, none invades the limits of the others, one cannot do without the others. In short, harmony between them must be the rule. This principle is clearly present in the Federal Constitution, a pillar of the country’s legal system. Therefore, it is essential that all those occupying relevant positions in the Republic follow what the Constitution imposes.

The civil society entities that sign this manifesto see the escalation of tension between public authorities with great concern. The moment demands serenity, dialogue, political pacification, institutional stability and, above all, a focus on urgent and necessary actions and measures for Brazil to overcome the pandemic, return to sustainable growth and continue to generate jobs. This message is not addressed to any of the Powers specifically, but to all of them simultaneously, as the responsibility is joint.

More than ever, the moment requires approximation and cooperation between the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary. It is necessary that each one act responsibly within the limits of their competence, obeying the precepts established in our Magna Carta. This is the yearning of the Brazilian nation.