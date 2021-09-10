find out how much R$45 million in savings yields

This Saturday (11/09), Caixa will draw the dozens of new accumulated Mega-Sena contest, nº 2408. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, may receive the jackpot of R$ 45 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is accumulated within this value range. But do you already know what to do with Caixa’s prize? It is worth leaving it in the savings account.

In our article, we brought the forecast on the Mega-Sena’s accumulated premium income of R$45 million. The calculations were performed according to the Selic rate (70%) for the first month in the savings account. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2407, was held on September 8, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 13 – 17 – 31 – 43 – 54 – 55.

Again, no one could get the six dozens right. Therefore, the Mega-Sena prize accumulated around R$ 45 million. The previous draw had only 45 bets that registered corners. Each of the winners will receive about BRL 62,896.47. The court was obtained by 4,411 players, each of whom will be entitled to BRL 916.65.

Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much R$45 million in savings yields

If the bettor hits, alone, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$ 45 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings accounts. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 5.25% range. What does that mean? It means that the accumulated Mega-Sena prize can yield around BRL 137.8 thousand in the first month. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on September 11, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

Interested parties can place a bet of six to 15 numbers per ticket, the minimum amount being R$4.50. The official transmission of the accumulated Mega-Sena draw, as usually happens, will be made on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the probability of winning at Mega-Sena?

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena prize varies depending on the context. It all depends on the contest and the dozens played by the players. For six dozen tickets (minimum bet), the chance of taking the money is 1 in 50,063,860.

The information was disclosed by Caixa itself. For tickets with maximum bets of 15 tens (BRL 22,522.50 per unit), the probability of guaranteeing the prize is 1 for 10,000.