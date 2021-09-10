find out how to receive the balance available in the workers’ accounts · Jornal Midiamax

The FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) is a fund in which the company deposits a percentage of the employee’s gross salary and which he can withdraw in certain situations. Over time, these amounts can turn into a significant amount. See all the possibilities to withdraw the money that is yours and that is in these accounts.

First, it is important to emphasize that there are two types of accounts, active ones, which refer to current employment, and inactive ones, which refer to companies where the worker has already worked.

Thus, the FGTS can only be withdrawn in the following cases:

Dismissal without cause;

Retirement;

Buying your own home;

Closing of the employing company;

Termination of the employment contract of a temporary worker;

Termination of contract by mutual agreement between employer and employee (in this case, it is only possible to withdraw 80% of the balance from the linked account);

Lack of paid activity for independent workers for 90 days or more;

Be 70 years old or older;

Serious illnesses (such as AIDS or cancer) of the worker, spouse or child, or in case of terminal stage of any illness;

Withdrawal-Birthday.

Withdrawal of FGTS due to serious illness

In this modality, it is important for the worker to understand that the possibility exists for both the worker and their dependent, whether they are spouses, children, or stepson under 21 years of age, for example.

According to the law, there are three types of disease that guarantee the full withdrawal of the FGTS, namely:

Cancer;

HIV;

Terminal stage due to severe illness.

birthday withdrawal

The period for withdrawing the benefit starts on the first business day of the month of the beneficiary’s birthday and runs until the last business day of the second subsequent month. For example, if the worker was born on March 15th, his birthday draw will be available from March 15th to May 31st.

If the beneficiary does not withdraw the money by the deadline, it automatically returns to his FGTS account.

However, adherence to the annual withdrawal of FGTS values ​​has some peculiarities, namely: