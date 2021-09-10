Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings new processor and Wi-Fi 6 connection

In addition to revealing its own line of 4K TVs, Amazon has quietly launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The new gadget, which turns old TVs into smart TVs, brings certain improvements over the previous generation.

Among the new features are support for Wi-Fi 6 connection and the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. With this, the product promises greater reach and better speed, improving the experience of streaming transmissions.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max maintains the main features of the device.Source: Amazon/Disclosure

According to Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the “old” Fire TV Stick 4K. The new dongle features a 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 8GB internal memory and 2GB RAM.

In terms of features, the device plays 4K Ultra HD videos with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. The new model brings remote control with microphone and Alexa assistant, making it possible to control the device with just the voice.

In addition to the system upgrade, the suggested price of US$ 55 (about R$ 290 in direct conversion) of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is another great attraction.

As with previous versions, the gadget brings control with the Alexa assistant.Source: Amazon/Disclosure

New entertainment option

The debut of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max does not mean the replacement of the Fire TV Stick 4K model. With the proposal to offer different options to consumers, Amazon says that the two products will continue to be sold.

In addition to the two devices mentioned, users can still choose between the 3rd generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Cube. This last item is the only one with settings superior to the recent release.