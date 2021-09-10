Fixed Income Funds ‘Steal’ Stock Market Investors – Economy

You fixed income investment funds registered the best performance of the modality in August. The investment had the largest positive net funding in the year: R$ 41 billion. A single contribution of R$37 billion contributed to the result.

In the same period, stock funds suffered redemptions of R$176.1 million and ended the month with a negative balance.

The result was influenced by the performance of the Ibovespa in the month, which had a loss of 2.48%, according to Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities) which released its balance sheet on Wednesday (8).

In general, the fund industry had a positive net inflow of R$ 38 billion – the difference between R$ 903.8 billion in contributions and R$ 865.8 billion in redemptions.

Of the 12 types of equity funds segmented by Anbima, seven ended August in the negative.

The type of investment shares abroad (allows the investment of more than 40% of the portfolio in assets abroad), which had been performing well, had a positive net funding of R$ 8.2 million – in July, the net balance was R$ $6.2 billion.

The trend is for these funds to gain more prominence in the coming months, according to Rudge.

“With the expectation of an increase in the Selic rate, it is natural for investors to seek more fixed income funds”, he says.

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) had the highest net inflow of the class of the year: R$ 2.5 billion.

The performance of these funds has been accompanied by greater investor interest.

From January to July, the number of ETF accounts jumped 56%, totaling 562,000 to 47 funds available on the market.

Strategy-specific multimarket funds (focused on specific risks, for example, commodities, index futures, etc.) had the best return in August: 0.73%.

In the fixed income class, the highlight was the low duration free credit (applies in fixed income assets and can keep more than 20% of the portfolio in medium and high risk securities) with 0.58%.

All equity funds closed in the negative, except for sectorial stocks (invests in companies in the same sector), which ended at 0.04%.

