Flamengo assembles a task force and advances in ‘operation’ to have David Luiz; site brings backstage

O Flamengo will arrive in São Paulo soon with an eye on the match against the palm trees, next Sunday (12), by the Brazilian championship. But two pillars of the football department have been in town since last Tuesday with a mission: to advance in hiring David Luiz.

According to information disclosed by the portal GE, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel disembarked in the capital of São Paulo and talk with the defender’s staff to negotiate terms of an agreement.

The dialogue has been conducted with Giuliano Bertolucci and his partner, Júlio Taran, who has a very close relationship with the player.

The move to try to fulfill the fans’ dream of having David Luiz came after authorization from other departments of Flamengo and studies on financial feasibility considering the 2022 budget. After President Rodolfo Landim’s approval, the strong names in football have already moved to São Paul to negotiate.

Also according to the sports portal, there is peace of mind about the progress of the entire process, especially since September 17 is the deadline for registration for the semifinal games of the Libertadores Conmebol, in which Rubro-Negro will face the Barcelona-EQU.

As the defender has been free on the market since he left Arsenal, in June, a proposal has not yet been formalized, and the parties are working to reach the ideal terms, which should contain several contractual triggers. O GE it also reveals that the ‘desire for success is mutual’.

champion of UEFA Champions League of 2011/12 with the Chelsea and the 2013 Confederations Cup with the Brazilian Team, David Luiz is without a club after a deleted passage in the Arsenal. The 34-year-old defender can return to Brazilian football after 14 years, since he left the Victory in 2007 towards the Benfica.