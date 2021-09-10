Flamengo prepares announcement of ticket sales for the duel with Grêmio for the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã | Venetian Column



Flamengo Fans – Daniel Castelo Branco / O Dia Agency

Flemish cheeringDaniel Castelo Branco / O Dia Agency

Published 09/09/2021 21:42

Even with Grêmio threatening not to take the field if Flamengo plays Wednesday’s match for the Copa do Brasil, with the presence of the public, Rubro-Negro will enforce the STJD injunction and authorization from the Rio de Janeiro City Hall and will sell tickets for the duel scheduled for Maracanã, at 9:30 pm.

According to the report, Flamengo is finalizing the last details to publicize the sale of tickets for the duel. This Friday, at 2 pm, it starts only for the club’s fan partner. From midnight on Saturday (11), the club will make tickets available to the general public. That is, those who are not part of the Nation Program.

The maximum load will be 24,783, which refers to 35% of the capacity of the Maracanã, which was the amount released by the City of Rio de Janeiro. On the 19th, again against Grêmio, but for the Brasileirão, Flamengo will be able to sell 28,324 (40%) and, on the 22nd, against Barcelona-EQU, the maximum load will be 50% (35,045).

Fans who want to attend these three Flamengo games will have to follow a series of requirements and respect rules that are part of the medical protocols for prevention at Covid-19. Read below.

The protocols and obligations for fans to purchase tickets for Flamengo games with fans at Maracanã (against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, and Barcelona-EQU, for Libertadores). pic.twitter.com/OIWI5bNrTh — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) September 7, 2021

Before the duel on Wednesday, Flamengo enters the field on Sunday to face Palmeiras, in São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship, at 4 pm.