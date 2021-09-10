Flamengo will not have Filipe Luis and Bruno Henrique against Palmeiras

Bruno Henrique should not take the field against Palmeiras (Photo: Alexandre Vidaal/Flamengo)

Palmeiras and Flamengo face off on Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. And the Rio de Janeiro club already has two important absences for the match: left-back Filipe Luis and forward Bruno Henrique. The information was published by reporter Venê Casagrande.

If Renato Gaúcho will be absent, Abel Ferreira will have maximum strength in Verdão, with the return of the selectables (Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez), as well as the possible debut of left-back Jorge, revealed in the opponent.

Flamengo will have the return of Gabigol, Isla, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta – serving their respective teams. One of Brasileirão’s top scorers with eight goals, alongside Gilberto (Bahia) and Edenilson (International), Bruno Henrique should be replaced by Vitinho in attack, while Renê should replace Filipe Luis on the wing.

Palmeiras is second in the championship with 35 points, while Flamengo is in 5th with 31, but with two games less than Verdão.

