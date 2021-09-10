Fluminense renews with Caio Paulista in a definitive contract for another five years

Fluminense announced this afternoon (9) that striker Caio Paulista, 23, signed a definitive contract for another five seasons. According to the ‘GE’, the club disbursed around R$8 million to settle the acquisition of 50% of Caio Paulista’s rights, which belonged to Tombense.

Check out Fluminense’s note:

“Striker Caio Paulista signed a permanent contract with Fluminense for 5 years. The 23-year-old player, who was trained in the youth teams in Xerém, returned to the club at the beginning of last year on loan. One of the highlights of the team. in the current season, shirt 70 signed a new contract this Thursday (09/09), at CT Carlos Castilho, and celebrated what he defined as “the realization of a dream”.

This is very important to me, as Fluminense is a club I’ve always liked. My renewals have always been for a year, and I am happy to reach this goal of staying at this wonderful club for another five seasons, a goal I have always pursued for my life. It is a dream that is being fulfilled today. Now I try to evolve a lot to help this institution that is so important in my life. When I left here I always wanted to come back. And this achievement, this new contract, is also a comeback for me. Thank God I’m signing for another 5 years.’

An important piece for Fluminense’s squad, Caio Paulista has 63 games and has 7 goals with the tricolor shirt. The player returned to the team during the 2-1 victory over Chapecoense last Tuesday, after recovering from a right thigh injury. He entered in the first half, but guarantees that he felt physically well.

“I didn’t expect to come in so early and play so long. But I felt good, I didn’t feel so tired. Of course, I’m still a little out of the rhythm, but with time I’m getting it. I’m very confident and 100% about the recovery from the injury.”.”

Caio Paulista does not collect titles for Fluminense, but for the previous club, Avaí, he was champion of Santa Catarina in 2019. He was away from 11 games while treating a right thigh injury. He returned to play in the match against Chapecoense, last Tuesday (7), at Arena Condá, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The return was “hot foot”, and Flu won 2-1.