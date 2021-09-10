Ford Announces End of Car Production in India, Cuts 4,000 Jobs

THE Ford announced this Thursday, 9th, that it will stop manufacturing vehicles in the India and laying off about 4,000 employees as part of a restructuring of its local operations, which has been losing money.

In a statement, the American automaker said it would stop producing vehicles for sale in the Indian market immediately. The production of vehicles for export, on the other hand, will be phased out gradually, until mid-2022.

The automaker will close its assembly line in Sanand, in the state of Gujarat, by the fourth quarter of this year, as well as its plant in Chennai, in southern India, by the second quarter of next year. Ford said it expects the changes to generate charges of about $2 billion, including $600 million this year and $1.2 billion in 2022.

The decision to shut down production in India comes months after the company canceled a plan to hand over most of its operations in the country to local manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. According to company president Jim Farley, Ford India has accumulated more of $2 billion in losses over the past ten years and demand for new vehicles was much weaker than expected.

After the plants close, the company will import and sell some of its models in India. Ford claims to have considered several options before the end of production, including partnerships, platform sharing and manufacturing contracts with other automakers, and is still analyzing the possibility of selling its factories in the country.

Ford India has less than 2% of the vehicle market in the Asian country, which is dominated by low-cost cars from India. Suzuki and of the Hyundai – together, the two automakers control more than 60% of the market. Ford’s departure from the country comes in the wake of two other American automakers, General Motors and Harley-Davidson, who left India in recent years.

In January, Ford announced the end of car production in Brazil after a century of presence in the country, with a financial impact of approximately US$4.1 billion in non-recurring expenses, such as compensation, terminations, settlements and other payments, in addition to an accounting impact attributed to the write-off of tax credits, accelerated depreciation and amortization of fixed assets. / WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES