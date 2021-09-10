Former Wesley Safadão, Mileide Mihaile is in A Fazenda 13

Through the special press conference of A Fazenda 13, on the show Hoje em Dia, this Thursday (9/9), Record TV confirmed that Mileide Mihaile will be in the rural reality show that debuts on September 14th.

Mileide Mihaile is a 32-year-old digital influencer from Ceará, who began her career as a dancer for the band Aviões do Forró. The public life of the former dancer, who now works with the internet, was marked by scandals involving her ex-husband, singer Wesley Safadão.

Mileide and Safadão’s divorce was full of confusion. Mileide separated from the singer after discovering her husband’s betrayal with Thyane Dantas, Wesley’s current wife. In an interview with Antônia Fontenelle, Mileide said that she saw her husband and lover leaving a motel in Fortaleza. “It was crazy. I chose to separate and we got into a huge family conflict. It was very worrying,” he said.

As the Leo Dias column has already advanced, Mileide set up a scheme so that her son with Wesley, Yudhy, does not get close to his stepmother. Safadão has a lot to fear with her inside this confinement, no?

Fazenda 13 will have 20 celebrities in the official cast and a special vote to elect a new resident for the most watched farm in Brazil through Paiol Tik Tok.