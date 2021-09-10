Franchise Game Explains Why Morpheus Is Not In Film · Rolling Stone

The Matrix Online, a game in the franchise launched in 2005, seals the tragic fate of Laurence Fishburne’s character

Felipe Grutter (supervised by Yolanda Reis) Published on 09/09/2021, at 1:56 pm

When Matrix Resurrections, fourth film in the franchise starring Keanu Reeves, it was announced, several fans missed the presence of Laurence Fishburne, interpreter of Morpheus, in the cast. However, second CBR, a 2005 game explains the character’s absence.

In some interviews, the actor was asked if he is present in Matrix 4, but always denied. As the site explained, many fans do not believe Fishburne and agree with the theory that the star is lying about the appearance in the fourth chapter. However, a controversial event about the fate of Morpheus appeared in The Matrix Online, online RPG game.

The Matrix Online is a canonical continuation of the film trilogy. The sisters Wachowski they blessed the game and defined the production as a sanctioned extension of the cinematic universe. Although Morpheus appears at the beginning of the story, the character meets a violent end.

At the “Chapter 1.2,” at Machines refuse to give the remains of Neo for Morpheus. Consequently, the character conducts coordinated terrorist attacks to reveal the hidden code of the matrix for all humanity to witness. However, the actions make members of the simulation see the code – and this culminates in mass hysteria.

In order to affect matrix, Morpheus plant a code pump, also known as a logic pump, at the water treatment plant of Rumbaar. Soon after, he discovers how a program called assassin it takes the form of a mysterious masked figure and pursues him.

Morpheus manages to escape, but assassin distorts the code of matrix, and manages to ambush the character when appearing from a wall opening. Taken by surprise by the villain, Morpheus apparently dies from multiple gunshot wounds.

