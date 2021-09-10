Gabi enters the sights of the STJD and can get up to 6 games of suspension

Coach Renato Gaúcho may have bad news for Flamengo’s next rounds in the Brazilian Championship. Striker Gabi was denounced and will be judged by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) for having called Brazilian football ‘varzea’.

The red-black shirt 9 was framed twice in article 258, paragraph 2 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, for “disrespecting the members of the arbitration team, or disrespectfully complaining against their decisions”. As a result, he could face between one and six games of suspension if found guilty.

The case happened on August 8th, during the match against Internacional, at Maracanã, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão. At the time, after being expelled, at 15 minutes of the second stage, he complained a lot towards the broadcast cameras.

“This is a joke! That’s why Brazilian football is on this floodplain!”, said Gabigol.

See the note published on the STJD website:

Athlete Gabriel Barbosa will be judged on Friday, September 17, by the Fifth Disciplinary Committee of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football. The Flamengo striker was sent off for the match against Internacional, on August 8, and will be held liable for conduct contrary to discipline or ethics, twice. The virtual session is scheduled for 10:00 am and will be broadcast live on the STJD do Futebol website.

At 17 minutes into the final stage, Gabigol received his second yellow card for clapping his hands several times towards the referee. As he left the field of play, the red-black forward still said: “this is a joke! That’s why Brazilian football is this floodplain!”, words that were heard by assistant number one.

The Attorney’s Office framed Gabriel twice in article 258, §2nd, II of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

Art. 258 – Assume any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics;

§2, item II, disrespect the members of the arbitration team, or disrespectfully complain against their decisions.

PENALTY: suspension of one to six matches.

“This fact is also extremely serious because it was directed to the fourth referee of the match and with the clear purpose of exposing professionals to public retaliation, as it is close to television cameras and audio capture. The sentence of the accused, by indicating that Brazilian football is a floodplain because of the football referees, offends the entire category and must be severely punished by this judging body”, sustains the Attorney’s Office in the indictment.