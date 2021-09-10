Gabigol can defraud Flamengo in up to six games; understand

In the defeat to Internacional 4 x 0, in the 15th round of the Brazilian championship, Gabigol was expelled and called Brazilian football a floodplain, because of this, the attacker was denounced in the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice).

Because of this act, Gabigol runs the risk of embezzling Flamengo for up to six games in Brasileirão. The trial is scheduled for September 17th. In the match against Inter, the striker received a red card and said: “This is a joke! That’s why Brazilian football is this floodplain!”.

Assistant number 1 was the one who reported the event in the summary. The STJD understands that the attacker violated article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which reports: “taking on any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics; disrespecting the members of the refereeing team or disrespectfully complaining against their decisions”.

The maximum penalty for this type of infraction is one to six games. Gabigol has already served the automatic red card penalty and was left out of a Flamengo match, in the Brazilian Championship.