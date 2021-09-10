Gabigol disappoints in the national team; Everton Ribeiro approves

Without Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus, not released by their clubs, the Brazilian team saw Gabigol in action in the victories over Chile (1-0, last week) and Peru (2-0, this Thursday (9), in Pernambuco). But the Flamengo forward went blank on both occasions, even in the face of weak opponents, and missed the chance to establish himself in the group that will dispute the World Cup in Qatar, next year.







Gabigol had a low performance against Peru (photo) and Chile Photo: Nayra Halm/FotoArena / Estadão Content

He tried to do what he does most at Flamengo: goals. However, he showed recklessness, anxiety, missed in the submissions and messed up with the marking of defenders. He should return to the Seleção for the next qualifiers, in October, just as a supporting player on the reserve bench.

His club mate, Everton Ribeiro, went the opposite way. He scored the winning goal in Chile and opened the scoring in the game against Peru. In addition, he was also instrumental in the bid for the other goal this Thursday, made by Neymar. The midfielder acted lightly, got along well with Casemiro, Gerson and Lucas Paquetá and gave the sector dynamic.

Everton became a candidate for a starting position on the team directed by Tite. Although he has fluctuated in 2021, his performance has improved in recent weeks and he seems quite at ease in the Seleção. Of all the players available to the coach to face Chile and Peru, he took the most advantage of the call-up.