Gabigol’s outburst becomes a problem in court; denounced in the STJD, shirt 9 could defraud Mengão in important rounds

Expulsion in the game against Inter was reported by the referee and controversial statements ended up on the scoresheet

This Thursday (9), Mengão won a problem to be resolved in court. Striker Gabigol was denounced in the Supreme Court of Sports Justice for his outburst after being expelled in the fateful match in which Fla lost 4-0 to Internacional. Now, the shirt 9 of Gávea has a trial scheduled for September 17, what will be under consideration is the fact that the player has called Brazilian football the floodplain.

It all happened 17 minutes into the second half, when Gabigol was sent off for complaint. As he walked towards the Maracanã locker rooms, the player shouted: “This is a joke! That’s why Brazilian football is this floodplain!”. However, the referee’s assistant listened and shirt 9’s statement was detailed in the scoresheet.

Gabigol’s attitude was interpreted by the STJD as a disrespect to article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which says: “assume any conduct contrary to sporting discipline or ethics; disrespect the members of the arbitration team or disrespectfully complain against their decisions” . The information is from the Globoesporte.com portal.

The automatic suspension on account of the red card, has already been fulfilled by the striker, however, such code points to the possibility of a hook that can vary from one to six games. While awaiting the decision of the STJD, Mengão will have the duel against Palmeiras, which takes place next Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. Before the judgment, Mais Querido’s second duel against Grêmio will also take place, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on September 15, at Maracanã.