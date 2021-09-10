‘Game over’: the disappointment and revolt of pocketnaristas with Bolsonaro’s retreat

37 minutes ago

President said in a statement that he attacked STF 'in the heat of the moment'

“Game Over,” blogger Allan Santos said on Twitter — the term in English can be translated as “game over” or simply “it’s over.”

Rodrigo Constantino used the same expression, but was more emphatic when criticizing the president. For him, Bolsonaro showed “weakness” and “got checkmate”.

“Bolsonaro pode ter assinado sua derrota”, afirmou no Twitter.

Businessman Leandro Ruschel made a similar prediction about the president’s political future.

“Initial impression, still provisional: with today’s act, Bolsonaro is giving up his candidacy for reelection. To be checked,” he said.

Pastor Silas Malafaia made it clear that he does not intend to follow the president in his newly acquired moderation and has returned to attack Alexandre de Moraes, the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

“I’m still allied, but not alienated,” he tweeted. “My beliefs are non-negotiable.”

‘On the spur of the moment’

Bolsonaro released the note a day after the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, said that his threats could culminate in an impeachment process.

The president participated in acts on September 7 that called for the closure of the Supreme Court and Congress. In his speeches, he attacked the Court and its ministers and said that he might not comply with new decisions by Moraes, whom he called a “scoundrel”.

In a statement released by Planalto, Bolsonaro lowered his tone and stated that the statements were made in the “heat of the moment” and that he “never had any intention of attacking any of the powers that be”.

The president also said that “he has no right to stretch the rope to the point of harming the lives of Brazilians and their economy” and that his divergences with Minister Alexandre de Moraes — his greatest enemy in the Supreme Court and whom he called a “scoundrel” in his speech in the protests—should be resolved through the courts.

“I reiterate my respect for the institutions of the Republic, the driving forces that help govern the country,” said Bolsonaro.

‘Traitor’

In support groups for the president on the Telegram app, the Pocketnaristas were divided between revolt, disbelief and disappointment at the president’s reaction.

“Traitor,” said one member of a group with more than 11,000 participants.

“I came to Brasilia to support the president and he does that,” commented another member.

In another group of 2,000 people, a supporter said: “The president has surrendered, he has chickened out. I expected much more.”

“I didn’t believe it either!!! Is it a strategy?!?”, replied another participant.

“Is the president going to resign from reelection? Did the system do to Bolsonaro what it did to Trump?” asked a third.

In another group, with 36,000 subscribers, one member interpreted the statement as follows: “Our captain has retreated.”

“Unfortunately,” replied another.

“Someone confirms it,” questioned one member, who responded: “Yes, it’s true. The president has abandoned us.”

“He said he wouldn’t respect the STF and now he’s apologizing for a note,” commented one supporter.

Another participant said Bolsonaro’s attitude was “a lack of respect for the people he asked to take to the streets.”

“I didn’t keep saying that you’re with the people wherever the people are and now??? We’re a joke on the left.”

“What a disappointment,” wrote a third, “but I believe this was just to pacify things just a strategy at someone’s command;”

“Total disappointment, the system beat our president,” said another

But not everyone lost confidence in Bolsonaro.

“He didn’t back down, are you crazy? He’s right to do it, rest assured, it’s a demonstration of common sense and self-protection. Stop to think dammit,” said a member of the same group.

Another stated that “retreating is not defeat”.

“We have to be patient, guys,” asked another supporter.