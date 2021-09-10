Gasoline is sold at R$ 5.99 a liter at a gas station in Joinville; Procon will monitor prices

With the stoppage and the increase in demand for fuel in Joinville, Procon intensified inspections at gas stations in the region on Thursday, 9. So far, data has been collected in 50 of the 101 establishments in the municipality.

The inspection of Procon this Thursday, 9 took place in several neighborhoods in Joinville. At a gas station in the city, regular gasoline was sold at R$ 5.999 per liter. Notified posts need to readjust their prices. If they continue to sell fuel at abusive values, they will be fined.

So far, only one establishment has been notified due to price increases. The actions were focused on stations that increased more than 15 cents in the price of a liter, the places that were found to increase in price are already lowering the values, after recommendations.

On Thursday, Procon notified the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives of Santa Catarina (Sindipetro) to advise associates not to readjust the price as a result of the stoppage of truck drivers.

