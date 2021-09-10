General Secretary of Conmebol resigns after Brazil’s game suspension

Deputy General Secretary of Conmebol, Gonzalo Belloso resigned from his post a few days after the suspension of the derby between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers.

On its social networks, Conmebol announced the departure of Belloso and thanked him for his services. The reason for the resignation, however, was not disclosed. To the presidents of the national associations, Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, cited Belloso’s personal reasons for leaving and promised to place a replacement.

“Conmebol informs that Mr. Gonzalo Belloso has resigned from his positions at the institution and takes the opportunity to express his gratitude for the years of dedication and fruitful work in favor of South American football”, wrote the South American entity on its Twitter.

“Gonzalo knew how to boost the work team with dynamism and energy, just as he did on the fields, as a professional football player. From Conmebol, we wish you good luck in your next ventures. Goodbye, Gonzalo!”, he added.

According to the Argentine newspaper “Olé”, Belloso was an “important man in the structure of the governing body of football in South America, in addition to acting as a link between the Argentine teams and the entity”.

In addition, Belloso was appointed as one of those responsible for the suspension of the game between Brazil and Argentina, last Sunday, at Arena Corinthians, after an action by Anvisa.

Before, he participated in negotiations for Brazil to host the last edition of Copa América.