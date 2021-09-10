General Silva e Luna – annoyed with exposure about his salary of 260,000, publishes a text about his performance at the direction of Petrobras

Recently, an article in the Sociedade Militar Magazine commented on the monthly salary of around 230 thousand reais paid to Army General Silva e Luna, who currently manages PETROBRÁS. In addition to this amount, the military also receives the salary of a MARSHAL from the reserve, which in normal situations exceeds 20 thousand reais.

In addition to Revista Sociedade Militar, other press vehicles questioned the need and whether it is really ethical to pay such a high salary to an employee of a company that belongs to the society. The officer’s monthly salary is currently equal to what is paid for the labor of more than 230 workers combined.

Silva e Luna published a text justifying his role in the management of PETROBRÁS and the high value of fuels, but he did not mention his own salary.

Salary received from the Army in May 2021

Text published by General Silva e Luna

The saga that R$ 2 doesn’t count

In more than 5,000 Brazilian cities and highways across the country, the everyday scene of consumers refueling vehicles at service stations or even buying cylinders of cooking gas (LPG) at dealerships is repeated every day. It is very likely that, in these situations, neither the consumer nor the retailer remember the extensive chain of events that preceded such routine actions, much less the agents involved.

Among these, without a doubt, is Petrobras, which has invested massively over four decades to provide 80% of the fuels offered in the country. In every drop of by-product sold, tens of thousands of workers sweat. Per year, maintaining operations consumes approximately R$90 billion and investing in their expansion, another R$50 billion.

It all started ten years earlier, when the company acquired the right to search for oil and gas in areas of the Union. Then, an army of geologists and geophysicists, the ‘oil fighters’, analyzed information extracted in layers at 7,000 meters on supercomputers. below the surface of the sea. Finding oil is not guaranteed.

When oil is found, wells are built up to the reservoirs, valves are installed on the seabed and ducts flow out of them to carry the oil to the platform ships. The company’s best pre-salt reserves are now 300 kilometers off the coast.

The logistics that allow the oil to reach the customer is also extremely complex. The oil comes to the continent through pipelines and ships. On land, it is taken to refineries, which separate from this oil the fractions of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, among other derivatives.

The succession of efforts by Petrobras to deliver quality fuel to the refineries is offset, in the case of gasoline, with just R$ 2, of the approximately R$ 6 that the consumer pays to fill up.

At Petrobras refineries and terminals, gasoline, diesel and LPG are sold to distributors, who promote the mandatory mixing of anhydrous ethanol in gasoline and biodiesel in diesel, in addition to filling LPG in cylinders. Afterwards, the fuels are sent to resellers. As it does not participate in the distribution or resale, Petrobras does not have the power to decide on the final consumer price.

What happens from the departure of fuel from Petrobras refineries to the pump, which makes, in the case of gasoline, the price triple? The fact that the entity that assumes almost all of the operational and financial risks typical of the oil business is responsible for only one third of the final price of the product deserves a reflection. Distributors add, on average, R$0.59. A mixture of 27% ethanol costs R$1.02. Added together, taxes take R$2.50, more than Petrobras’ share (estimates with data from the ANP between 22 and 28 August 2021). State tax, ICMS corresponds to R$ 1.65 per liter of gasoline, on average, a share close to that of Petrobras.

By constitutional legislative provision, ICMS integrates its own calculation basis and focuses on the final price of the product. This is different from what happens with Cide and with PIS and Cofins, which are charged at fixed amounts per volume or quantity sold, focusing on the price traded by Petrobras, regardless of the final price. Thus, whenever prices are readjusted at the refinery, there is an increase in the ICMS value not only on this portion, but on the entire final sale price to the consumer, increasing its final effect.

This logic applies to taxation on gasoline, diesel and LPG. Federal taxes, PIS and Cofins have been zeroed since March/2021 in the case of LPG, when intended for domestic use and packaged in containers of up to 13 kg.

There is no doubt about the importance of the collection to provide resources for public policies that need to be implemented. The problem is the excessive collection of energy inputs that are vital for the economy to move.

Petrobras does not have a monopoly on the sale of fuels nor is it able to invest, alone, to meet demand. For this reason, it adopts international parity as a price reference. Today, one fifth of the Brazilian gasoline and diesel market is served by importers. In this way, parity allows these agents to import, ensuring market supply.

The proper remuneration for Petrobras’ activities, originated, in large part, by the share to which it is entitled in the price at the pumps, generates gains for society as a whole. The impact of the activities carried out by the company represents around 4% of GDP, amplified throughout the entire national production chain. The more consistent its results are, the more Petrobras pays in taxes – BRL 375 billion in the last two years – and dividends – this year, BRL 42 billion, of which BRL 15 billion to the Union.

Sensitive to society’s concerns and aware of the impact of its activities, Petrobras strives to continue deserving its trust to pursue excellence in its activities, with respect for the environment and people. Given the multiplier effect that Petrobras provides, the R$ 2 of its share in the price of gasoline helps move Brazil.

Joaquim Silva e Luna – President of Petrobras – at https://petrobras.com.br/fatos-e-dados/joaquim-silva-e-luna-a-saga-que-r-2-nao-contam.htm

