“Go fly with Carille”; Santos holder already gains morale with new coach and receives special attention

Santos’ new coach, Fábio Carille, was introduced this Thursday (9), in Vila Belmiro and has already started work at CT Rei Pelé to adjust the Alvinegro Praiano team and thus build an identity that I have as a guiding principle, his ideas game. However, an athlete from the squad must gain a new role and position in the team.

It is the attacking midfielder Marcos Guilherme, who was used by coach Fernando Diniz, on the sides of the field, but also played the role of false 9, midfielder and was even used as a defensive midfielder by the ex-coach of Peixe. However, for Carille, Marcos Guilherme should only be positioned as a winger. The information is from the Gazeta Esportiva portal.

With that, the improvisations of the past are over. The partnership between attacking midfielder and coach is being reissued at Peixe, both of whom worked together at Al Wehda, in Saudi Arabia. Carille had a brief spell in that Saudi team, however, in the 12 games he led the team, Marcos Guilherme was a starter and scored three goals.

In 2018, when the player gave an interview to journalist Jorge Nicola, he insisted on highlighting the quality of the coach: “Carille is very good. With my daily life here, I was able to understand why it was so difficult to beat Corinthians. The tactical part Carille is close to perfection. He charges a lot for everyone to score well and leave in an organized manner on the counter-attack”, emphasized Marcos Guilherme.