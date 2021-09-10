God of War, Wolverine and all new trailers shown at the event

Sony unveiled great news in digital event.

This Thursday (09), Sony broadcast an event to disseminate news about major releases for the future of its consoles: the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

The event was a relief to fans who bet on the new generation and were worried about the company’s absence from major conferences, especially at E3 2021 and Gamescom 2021. dozens of amazing games over 40 minutes of streaming.

Among the highlights was the first trailer for God of War: Ragnarok — the sequel to the award-winning 2018 game — plus two all-new Marvel hero games: Wolverine and Spider-Man 2.

Check out the full list:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

To begin with, we had confirmation of a project that has long been awaited by fans from a far away galaxy: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. For those who don’t know, this is an RPG originally created by Bioware with one of the most immersive stories in the franchise.

The game is applauded to this day and will be completely rebuilt with the latest technologies available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

Project EVE

Project EVE promises to be an amazing game of the genre hack’n’slash designed to please fans of Bayonetta. The proposal is to face bizarre monsters with a strong Japanese influence in a post-apocalyptic world reminiscent of today’s great JRPGs, such as Scarlet Nexus. The title will arrive only for the PlayStation 5, with no release forecast.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

Originally announced at E3 2021, the gearbox brought an explosive trailer showing more than Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The game is a promising derivative of boarderlands that immerses you in a fantastical medieval world, but without giving up the classic madness of the franchise. The launch is scheduled for 25th March on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.

Forspoken

THE Square Enix explained further the premise of Forspoken, a mysterious JRPG isekai-themed heavily inspired by another famous studio title, Final Fantasy, but with a much greater emphasis on movement with the addition of magical parkour. Comes exclusively to PlayStation 5 on fall 2022.

Rainbow Six Extraction

Afterwards, we had a demonstration of the new features of Rainbow Six Extraction. The new franchise title of Tom Clancy will expand the gameplay of R6 Siege with a disturbing horde of monsters for you to face with your friends. The game arrives for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC on January 2022.

Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered was recently announced, a cult horror classic originally released as an exclusive to Xbox 360. Today we had the chance to see for the first time the graphical improvements of the PlayStation 5 version, which brings the writer facing his biggest nightmares, this time on a Sony console. The launch is scheduled for the day October 5th.

Grand Theft Auto V

A new trailer has been released enhancing improvements for the future version of Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5. The title arrives at Grand Theft Auto Online in March 2022.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo will be the official farewell to the games of Bethesda of Sony consoles. The studio was purchased by Xbox and should reserve most of its future releases only for these platforms.

The new trailer shows even more magic and evil spirits as the protagonist faces Hannya, an enigmatic masked villain. The title arrives exclusively for PlayStation 5 on fall 2022.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The first Marvel title to show up at the event was our well-known Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The trailer showed more than we can expect from the story and reinforced that the release takes place on the day October 26th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt

Vampire: The Masquerade — Blood Hunt turns the acclaimed tabletop RPG into a surreal video game adventure filled with vampires and monstrosities. The new trailer showed some of the gameplay of this title that is coming to the PlayStation 5 still in 2021.

deathloop

deathloop is about to reach the players of Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5. Soon Bethesda could not present a new trailer showing more of the game’s history. The launch takes place next Tuesday, day September 14th.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

After that there was a preview of a peculiar partnership between the indie band radiohead and the Epic Games, in Fortnite. There will be a virtual experience to celebrate the release of Kid A and Amnesiac in November 2021.

Tchia

Tchia is a relaxing open world game where you control an adventurous little girl who is able to project her soul onto animals and objects, to control and be what you want. This adventure with a proposal similar to Super Mario Odyssey arrives in 2022 for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA (on the Epic Games Store).

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The ultimate adventure of Nathan Drake will arrive revitalized to PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA at the beginning of 2022. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection match Uncharted 4: A Thieve’s End and its derivative game, Uncharted: Lost Legacy, with improved graphics for the new generation.

Marvel’s Wolverine

That’s right you read! After a tremendous hiatus, we finally have a new game with a member of the X-Men: Marvel’s Wolverine. The title will be produced by Insomniac Games, the same studio as infamous and Marvel’s Spider-Man, and will come exclusively to the PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7

We haven’t had a new Gran Turismo since 2013, but that’s about to change soon! Gran Turismo 7 promises to provide the pinnacle of car simulation in the PlayStation 5 and Playstation 4 when debuting in March 4, 2022.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Another amazing surprise for superhero fans is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will also be produced by Insomniac Games. This time, Peter parker will need to work with Miles Morales to face the venom and other hardcore villains. The title comes exclusively to PlayStation 5 in 2023.

God of War: Ragnarok

Finally, we had the most anticipated game of the event — God of War: Ragnarok. freya is furious after the events of the first game and now Kratos and Atreus they need reinforcements to stop Ragnarok. The title arrives for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 from 2022.

