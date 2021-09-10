GOL completes implementation of Saber’s new passenger service system





Saber Corporation, supplier of software and technology for the global travel industry, today announced the successful migration of GOL Linhas Aéreas from its legacy reservation system to the SabreSonic passenger service system (PSS). The change allows the airline to expand its reach, offer personalized experiences to passengers and drive its growth plans.

With the recent migration, the scalable technology of the Saber system will collectively manage the large number of passengers traveling on GOL. The two companies will continue to work closely together to expand the airline’s operations and develop its retail, distribution and service capabilities.

“At GOL, we have taken significant steps to ensure that the company is well positioned for growth in the post-pandemic cycle. Innovation and technology are essential components of our strategic growth plans”, said Eduardo Bernardes Neto, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customers at GOL. “We are confident that the flexible and intelligent nature of Saber solutions, including PSS, will allow us to be more efficient and deliver a modern retail experience that enables personalized travel at scale to better serve our customers”.

“We are proud to become GOL’s trusted travel technology partner as it embarks on the next phase of its journey”, said Dave Shirk, President of Saber Travel Solutions. “We are thrilled to have successfully completed GOL’s migration to SabreSonic and to see Saber’s unique set of solutions add value to the airline”.





Saber’s PSS has already allowed partners to earn greater revenue through merchandising, agreements of codeshare and alliance partners, plus cost savings with better-managed inventory and schedules, as well as purchasing and booking capabilities. Airlines can also gain a better understanding of market trends using real-time data that finds problems and creates solutions to maximize the value of every seat sold.

SaberSonic will provide GOL’s customers with a better experience, from the search for flights, online reservations, check-in, purchase of accessories on websites and after-sales service. PSS is designed to automate sales and reservations with enhanced functionality that can help provide greater revenue opportunities by tailoring offerings to meet each traveler’s needs and helping to create the most efficient airport experience possible.

In addition to SabreSonic, the contract with GOL provides the airline with a portfolio of Saber solutions to help manage air operations, increase revenue and sell accessories across all channels along the customer journey, including:

– Next-generation offer management and revenue optimization to help maximize revenue and tailor personalized offers;

– Digital workspace to provide airline agents with more efficient tools to manage the passenger experience;

– Technology solutions such as Intelligence Exchange, Micro-Apps and Saber API Hub for easy integration with in-house and third-party solutions that meet the airline’s unique needs.

Saber Information



