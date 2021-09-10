“Good morning” images on WhatsApp can steal personal data. Understand

Photo: Pixabay





A message circulates in groups of apps, in an alarming tone, asking users of the Whatsapp deleting images and GIFs (animated images) of “good morning, good night and greetings”, and asking that this type of image, available in the application, is, according to a Chinese portal, a virus code.

According to the message, a news portal called “Shanghai China International News” it would have sent an SMS to its subscribers, warning that ‘experts’ are asking them to stop sending this type of message on WhatsApp.

The experts’ suggestion would be for people to continue sending greeting messages, but with their own images.

The experts’ report quoted in the message would say that “hackers who attacked China created these images, but there is a hidden phishing code and when everyone sends these messages, the hackers use their device to steal personal information such as card information database and hack into your phone”.

Also according to the report, about half a million users would have been harmed because of this fraud.

The “phishing” mentioned in the message is a type of cyber scam in which criminals create false pages and links for people to share personal data and thus fall prey to fraud and extortion.

The message information is false. First, through a Google search, the website “Shangai International News” was not found. The only references made to this supposed portal are from other checking agencies, which also denied this rumor.

In addition, WhatsApp’s own staff stated that the message is false.

“Images and Gifs exchanged on the platform have no harmful potential”.

Also according to the false message, the information was gathered from the “notice of lawyer Olga Nikolaevnas”.

This person really existed, but he died over a hundred years ago, in 1918. Olga was the youngest daughter of Nicholas II, the last emperor of Russia.

With information from Portal R7