Datena, presenter of Brasil Urgente, was reportedly outraged after supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro called the Band “trash” during the pro-government demonstration, which took place on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, on Tuesday (7).

The reporter Cesar Cavalcante was in the capital of São Paulo to follow the act and heard screams from protesters against the station. The information is from the UOL portal.

– You can take the image! Democracy is democracy, now no one here will accept disrespect for the reporter there. Nor to the press. Nobody here is forced to accept this. We don’t want a confrontation, but we won’t allow them to call the press ‘junk’. I am very proud of the press in which I participate. And I won’t allow it here,” Datena said, during Cavalcante’s coverage.

The presenter also criticized the production of his show for having sent a team to cover the demonstration.

– I asked not to put a reporter there since yesterday and I suggest that you remove the reporters from there immediately. To be called ‘trash’ or expose the reporter, who may be beaten up shortly, it’s better to take it out. This is the climate of hatred generated by the elections that we have to face – said Datena.

