Gran Turismo 7 gets new trailer and release date on PlayStation Showcase

Polyphony Digital’s racing simulator will be released in early 2022 for PS4 and PS5. See all the details

During the PlayStation Showcase conference, held this Thursday, Sony finally revealed the release date for Gran Turismo 7: March 4, 2022. The ad was accompanied by a extensive trailer, in which many details of Polyphony Digital’s new racing simulation game were shown.

Longtime fans must have recognized parts of the trailer: they are re-creations of some classic scenes from older game openings, including Gran Turismo 1, 2, 3 and 4. However, now everything seems to have been done with in-game assets. Another tribute to the classics was the chosen soundtrack: Moon over Castle, but in another instrumentation.

The developer claims that all scenes were captured from a PlayStation 5, giving a good preview of what can be expected graphically. Check out the full trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tBUSXIkG1A

The return of changes

GT 7 will feature more than 420 cars at its launch, according to information disclosed by Sony itself. The company placed a lot of emphasis on the return from campaign mode and stated that modes like rally and off-road will be present (a sample was the snow circuit shown in the video).



The game’s map seems to interact with the time, having day and night versions. The photo mode and the paints and stickers editor have also been confirmed. Another novelty that should really please those who follow the franchise is the return of part modifications (absent in GT Sport).

It will be possible to change airfoils, wheels, engine components, transmission, suspension and several other components that directly impact the performance of cars during races.

For car enthusiasts, there are even options for changing the oil, restoring the engine, the rigidity of the chassis and… Car wash! In fact, your collection will be organized in a very stylish garage.



On real tracks or on classic circuits

Gran Turismo 7 will feature 90 different track layouts (some of them on the same circuits). They are organized into 3 major groups: Americas, Europe and Asia/Oceania. Known clues in the series, such as Trial Mountain, High Speed ​​Ring, Suzuka, Tokyo Expressway, Tsukuba and Fuji Int. Speedway have been highlighted.

Another promise is to dynamic weather conditions, but Polyphony has not yet revealed how this will happen during the race. The developer also did not comment on possible DLCs, expansions, tracks and additional vehicles for the game.

Now, the question is due to changes in the game’s physics system and the possibility of damage to vehicles. We’ll also have to wait a little longer to find out exactly what changes between the PlayStation 4 and PS5 versions, but it’s very likely that the image and texture resolution, the use of ray tracing and the loading times are the main differentiators.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022, for both PS4 and PS5.

Source: Sony/PlayStation