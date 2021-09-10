Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced gets new trailer… and looks a lot like the old one

Yeah, it looks like nothing has changed

During PlayStation Showcase, Rockstar North released a new trailer for the Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced, expanded and improved version of Grand Theft Auto V for new consoles.

According to Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced will have new graphics and improved gameplay, however we can’t see many of these changes in the new trailer revealed by the developer. The trailer also highlights the story mode missions and the release date, which will be 2022. Check it out:

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.