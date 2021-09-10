Gretchen posts photo of her 1st photo shoot and praises: ‘Linda’

Gretchen, 62, joined the wave of #TBT (Throwback Thursday) photos and shared with her followers this morning a click of her first professional photo shoot, at just 18 years old.

In an Instagram post, Rainha do Rebolado published the photo of the essay and praised its beauty. She also said that the work was made to be the cover of the album “Dance With Me”.

“A beautiful and sweet #tbt. I am 18 years old. My first professional photo, Dance With Me record cover. How cute,” he wrote.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the artist raved about her beauty at 18 years old.

“I’ve always admired you”, wrote a follower. “Too beautiful”, commented another netizen. “I love this photo”, commented a third fan.

model daughter

Gretchen is happy with the presence of her 18-year-old daughter Giullia in Brazil. The young woman, who attended high school in France, returned to her home country to record some advertising campaigns.

“There were a lot of publicity works for her. She is practically a Dua Lipa lookalike. They are very similar”, said the Rainha do Rebolado to Quem.

Giullia Miranda is the result of Gretchen’s relationship with Juliano Cezimbra. The rebolado queen and the former security guard of Ratinho were together between 2002 and 2003.