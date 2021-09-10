Group with fireworks blocks BR-101 in Joinville, but is dispersed by PRF

Protesters blocked once again on Thursday night (9) one of the stretches of the BR-101 in Joinville, in the North of Santa Catarina. The track, however, has already been cleared by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) team.

According to the police, around 8 pm, a group of about 100 people entered the right lane at km 25 of the highway, towards Curitiba. There, they set off fireworks and sang the national anthem.

In addition, some protesters tried to wave truck drivers to stop on the road. The PRF, then, was called and, after negotiation, dispersed the group from the location. At around 8:30 pm, the highway was cleared and with a normal flow of vehicles.

On social networks, there were videos circulating about the road blockade, but none of the images were confirmed by the PRF or Arteris Litoral Sul.

There are currently no blocking points on BR-101. According to the latest PRF bulletin, released at 8 pm, stoppages of trucks are registered on the BR-280, BR-282 and BR-116.

