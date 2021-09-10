‘Harry & Meghan’ movie has a lot to say about the royal family’s quarrels – and the wicked tabloids – Culture

In an opening scene of the new lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the princes William and Harry argue about the racism that Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan, is suffering like a biracial woman at the hands of the British press – and sometimes by members of her own family.

“The cause of the problems isn’t color, it’s cultural,” William (Jordan Whalen) tells Harry (Jordan Dean). “Meg is American. She acts much more like a celebrity than a royal, and she doesn’t seem to notice the difference.” At one point, he refers to the couple as “the most conscientious guy in the world and his feminist fiancée.”

Although it is one of several passages in the film on what William lessens the pain that Harry and Meghan (Sydney Morton) are feeling, executive producers say they weren’t trying to transform William and his wife, the Duchess Catherine (Laura Mitchell) in the villains of the story. When Meghan tells Catherine that she feels silenced because the palace forbids her to respond to tabloid attacks, Catherine says, “As an American, you value freedom and individualism above all. Here we value dignity above all.”

“If there’s a villain in the story, it’s the press and ‘The Firm’, who are really behind the scenes of real family” said executive producer Merideth Finn, referring to the nickname for the palace as an institution. “People born into this family are in an impossible situation. They really don’t have choices… The intention was never for William to look like a villain, it was more to see him as a person in some sort of impossible conflict.”

Escaping the Palace, which aired on Monday, 6 at night, is the third film in the lifetime with Harry and Meghan with the theme. The first, in 2018, focused on his novel; the sequel, the following year, showed Meghan adjusting to palace life. This recounts the events that led the couple to “back off” as senior royalty in January 2020 and move to North America – as well as the thorny consequences.

The film, careful to demonstrate that certain dialogues and characters were fictional, used many real-life incidents: Finn and executive producer Michele Weiss kept a file on Google with the numerous news stories about the couple. They started working on the script long before filming began last year, going through various drafts as events continued to unfold, such as the bombastic interview for Oprah Winfrey in March.

And yes, they were just as stunned by the findings (Meghan’s suicidal thoughts; a member of the royal family wondering about her son Archie’s dark skin tone) as everyone else. “We followed the story so closely that nothing shocked us – but it was shocking that they actually said it all,” said Weiss.

Audiences who occasionally follow royalty will likely recognize the film’s underpinnings, such as the strained relationship between William and Harry. Those who follow the royalty up close will remember other details that went into the script, such as Meghan being criticized for her collaboration with British Vogue (the subject was considered too “political”) and making a seemingly inexcusable faux pas by using too many emojis in text messages.

Although the dialogues and scenes have been heavily fictionalized, the film’s central theme is one that essentially everyone who follows the saga already knows: the palace wants to stay neutral at all costs. They prefer to remain silent, even in the face of brutal press coverage. But that wouldn’t work for Meghan and Harry, especially when the stories of tabloids worsened and the couple’s mental health was shaken – particularly given the tragic fate of the Princess Diana, mother of William and Harry.

“Harry is sure his mother was literally chased by the paparazzi to death and he doesn’t want the same for his wife,” said Weiss. “A lot of the press blamed Meghan (for moving to the US) but when you really listen to what they’re saying, it seems like Harry was the force behind it because of that concern.”

Finn and Weiss hope viewers understand the complex nature of the situation, while emphasizing empathy for everyone involved – even the royal press secretaries who may or may not have been responsible for some leaks to the media. But they also want people to think about royalty as an institution.

“We’re living in a time where people are looking more deeply into any kind of fairytale-like building, so it’s a good time to turn the concept upside down,” Finn said. “It’s a fascinating discussion… some people are so caught up in the idea of ​​how things ‘should be’ and should be, and others are striving for change.” / TRANSLATION BY LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES