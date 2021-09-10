Health post closes again after thefts in Lajeado

Per Redaction

One more act of vandalism and theft, verified on Wednesday (08/09), causes the closure of the Basic Health Unit of Bairro Jardim do Cedro. The return of activities serving the population will only take place on Monday, September 13th. In this last action of the criminals, the external wiring that fed the compressor was stolen, and the network cable of the Academy of Health in the neighborhood, located next to the health center, was cut. A protection pipe was also torn off and the water pipe that supplies the health academy was broken.

On 8/23 there had already been a theft of electrical wiring in the same place. Also between September 2nd and September 3rd, there was a new theft of electrical wiring from the Health Academy’s power supply. As a result, service to the population was impaired.

In order not to leave the population unattended, while providing the repair and installation of new materials to replace the stolen ones, the Secretary of Health (Sesa) of Lajeado is directing all local demands to the Novo Tempo Health Unit, in Bairro Santo Antônio, located in 2150 Arnoldo Uhry Street.

