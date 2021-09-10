High quality photo of Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3

the leaks of Spider-Man 3 came to turn the 2021 of the marvetes. After all, just before the official release of the trailer, we saw the preview leaked onto the internet alongside lots of pictures from the movies and behind-the-scenes footage. Including that photo with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

However, the quality of the photos made many fans suspect they were fake. Until we had ONE MORE photo, this time with just Andrew Garfield. Of course the suspicion continued with many fans, but now we have one more confirmation.

Since the HIGH QUALITY version of the photo went online, after the video of this excerpt was released yesterday. You can check the video by CLICKING HERE, and the new photo below:

In addition to the VERY CLOSE glimpse of the actor, we also see more of his return in the same uniform as The Spectacular Spider-Man 2. Which is one of the most beautiful hero uniforms to date!

Interestingly, we still have fans who doubt the veracity of the leak. And they even doubt Andrew’s participation in the film. At this point it sounds like a joke, but it’s part of it.

The film will hit theaters in DECEMBER

More details about the leaked video for Spider-Man 3

We are close to completing a week since the biggest leak in Spider-Man 3, which was the image bringing the meeting of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Soon after, we had a second shot, this time in better quality and focused only on Garfield.

In addition to the discovery that the photo was registered by Sony, which has dropped it all over the internet, we have new information. Since the news emerged that these photos were taken from a 11 minute video!

The person who owns this video only posted 2 frames of the actors, and they say they shouldn’t leak the video in its entirety. But that makes the content even more interesting, as it’s something taken directly from film sets, and CLOSED sets.

Obviously not being paparazzi work. Whether or not it’s related, insider Daniel Richtman tweeted a few days ago that all these leaks seem to have come from a Russian forum famous for hacking stories.

So that may be how the person managed to gain access to these materials: hacking.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the day 17 of DECEMBER 2021.

